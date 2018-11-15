Duncan Mighty Surprises Widow With A Brand New Toyota Camry (Video)

Two days ago, singer Duncan Mighty shared a video of an old widow who was filmed dancing to his new song ‘Miekeraso’ and asked his fans to help him locate the woman.

He announced that he was going to donate a bag of rice, one goat, three wrappers, a cash price of N20k and also promised to pay for her health care.

He wrote: ‘Abeg who knows this special mama eeehhh .. mummy u don win immediate medical attention, 1 bag of rice 1 goat ? and 3 wrappers and 20k pls make una help locate her …… Miekeraso Touching Lives #miekeraso #Born4this.’

After finding the woman, the singer instead surprised her today with a brand new Toyota Camry and also got her registered at a clinic.