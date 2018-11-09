Uncategorized

Dwayne Wayde and Gabrielle Union welcome first child via surrogate

Gabrielle Union and American Basketball player, Dwayne wayde welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, via surrogate on 7th November, 2018.

Union shared a gallery of pictures that featured herself and Dwayne, 36, bonding with their baby in the hospital. She included lyrics from Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day” in her caption.

 

“We are sleepless and delirious but also excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be  etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days”

 

The couple tied the knot in April 2014. She is already stepmom of the NBA player’s sons from previous relationships: Xavier, 4, Zion, 11 and Zaire, 16.

 

 

