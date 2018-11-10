News Feed

Dybala reveals what he told Mourinho after Juventus’ 2-1 loss to Manchester United

Paulo Dybala has revealed what he said to Jose Mourinho after confronting the Manchester United boss, as he taunted the Juventus fans on Wednesday night.

Mourinho cupped his hand to his ear at full-time following United’s sensational comeback win in Turin, having claimed he was the subject of abuse throughout the match.

United went behind to a stunning strike from Cristiano Ronaldo, but rallied late on as Juan Mata netted an excellent free-kick and an own goal secured all three points.

When Mourinho goaded the home fans, he was quickly confronted by the likes of Dybala and Leonardo Bonucci and the Argentine felt he could have shown more tact.

“I just told him that there was no need to make that gesture,” Dybala told Sky Sport Italia.

“There was no need to create more tension than there already was, sometimes you get insulted and it’s bad, but to create more tension than there already is…

“I told him there was no need, I didn’t insult him. I just told him that and left.”

You may also like

See Photo Of The Man Disguised As A Woman That Followed Amorous Man From A Nightclub

2019: Meet The New Powerful ‘Godfathers’ Who May Shape Elections

‘I’m Surprised Police Declared Me Wanted For Doing Skit’ – Actress Gloria Akhigbe

Police recover N12m from currency traders in Edo (Photo)

‘I have kissed over 200 actresses on movie sets’ – Actor, Jim Iyke says

Slayqueen runs mad after taking a mixture of “colorado and Black mamba” (Video)

Man invites wife’s boyfriend to his house for s*x and he shows up

‘For The First Time In Two Months I Can Sleep On My Bed’ Comedian Chigurl Reveals

Waje Denies Claim That Featuring On P-Square’s 2007 Hit Song Made Her Popular

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *