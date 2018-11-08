E-Money reveals details about the past, shares lovely photos of wife as he celebrates their wedding anniversary

The rich chairman of 5 Star Music Group whose real name is Emeka Okonkwo showed his extreme happiness for having gone through yet another blissful year with his wife.

E-Money who is also known to be the younger brother of the musician Kcee took to lauding his wife of about eight years and more with praises.

The wealthy man who is known for his involvement in professional fields like music, real estate, oil and gas and the importation and exportation of goods through his company Emmy Cargoes Limited also shared lovely photos of his wife on Instagram.

The wife whose name is Juliet Okonkwo is based in the UK where she lives with their three children. While many are used to the lavish lifestyle of E-money, what is rarely known is the fact that the music group owner had married his wife while he had barely nothing and was still living at Ajegunle in Lagos.

According to him, his life turned around for the better dramatically just after his traditional wedding with his wife Juliet. In the order of things narrated by him, they were on their way back from the ceremony when he received a phone call that paved the path to his wealth and greatness.

The ‘money king’ took to his page penning a beautiful message for his wife alongside a video.

He wrote:

“Happy Anniversary to the woman who gives me more love every day than I even deserve.

Today is the day two hearts turned to one, thank you for all the love you have brought to my life. you’re my number one, my love, and my wealth. God knew what he was doing when he brought you into my life.

I’ll always be grateful that you you are my wife.## Babe I no go forget that first day wey you come #AJEGUNLE AJ CITY come look for this fresh sweet poor boy Emeka..

Happy Anniversary my sweetheart. #itistoolatetofail #wearetooloadedtobeempty #wehavegonetoofarwecantfailnomore @iam_mrse”