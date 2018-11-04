Ebuka Obi-Uchendu And His Wife Are Expecting Their Second Child Together

Media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife, Cynthia Obianodo is pregnant. The proud mother of one was spotted with a baby bump yesterday as she stepped out for an event.

The amiable couple who got married a few years ago have a 2-year-old daughter, Jeweluchi, together.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is a Nigerian lawyer and media personality is known for hosting the reality show Big Brother Naija, the long running Rubbin’ Minds talk show on Channels TV as well as co-hosting The Spot and Men’s Corner on Ebonylife Television. While the wife is the daughter of Chief Vincent Obianodo, the owner of one of the most popular transport company in Nigeria, The Young Shall Grow Motors.