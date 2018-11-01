Eedris Abdulkareem says Buhari is the most successful fraudster in Nigeria, Blackface replies

Nigerian veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem has gotten into a clash with yet another singer called Blackface due to the statement he made about the president of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari.

The disagreement that occurred between the two ensued when Eedris Abdulkareem took to his Instagram page to give his profound opinion about the president.

According to him, Buhari was the most successful fraudster in the history of Nigeria. Giving his reasons for making such strong accusation, Eedris said that the president who was once a military officer had gained all the promotions he had through fraud.

Even more, Eedris claimed that Buhari had gone ahead to help late Sani Abacha loot public funds. The most alleged fraudulent act that most likely got on the nerves of the veteran rapper is the allegation that Buhari had fraudulently become the president of Nigeria even without the appropriate certificate.

Eedris poured his heart out in a statement that read thus:

“buhari is by far the most successful fraudster in the history of Nigeria. First he was fraudulently enlisted into the Nigerian army. He fraudulently gained promotion that he wasn’t qualified for while in the army. He truncated our democracy and rendered Nigerians poor and helpless.

He turned the Petroleum Trust Fund to Petroleum Trust Fraud to help Abacha loot his way to the grave. He came back, deceived 15 million Nigerians with fake integrity and became a president without the required certificate. He gained an unrestricted access to our national treasury and went on a looting spree that made Nigeria the poverty capital of the world. Now he wants to continue…no way, he must be stopped because we cannot continue to reinforce failure …..✊✊✊✊✊✊✊”

Upon seeing this very profound statement written by the rapper, another musician Blackface took to giving his own thoughts on the issue.

Based on what he wrote, he disagreed with Eedris and rather thought that President Muhammadu Buhari is the right man the country presently needs.

See his statement here:

“I disagree with you on this trust me our president is just the right man for us at this time.”