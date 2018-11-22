Politics, Trending

EFCC and APC are collaborating to seal houses of innocent Nigerians – Fayose cries out

Immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has raised the alarm that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in collaboration with the All Progressives Congress (APC) Plan to seal off the houses of innocent Nigerians in his state.

According to the governor, who currently has corruption allegations by the anti corruption body, hanging on his neck, the houses are going to be sealed with claims that they belong to him.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday morning, the former governor said it was a wild goose chase and the ‘usual media campaign’ against him. He also criticised the EFCC for not carrying out proper investigation to ascertain if the houses are his, before sealing them.

He wrote:

Just been informed that operatives of EFCC in collaboration with APC govt in Ekiti are going about sealing houses of innocent people in the state, under the guise that the houses are linked to me. This is another wild goose chase & the usual media campaign against me.

It is only in our country that an anti corruption agency will first go about sealing houses before determining the ownership, which can be done so easily by visiting relevant agencies.
I am informing the public ahead of their usual blackmail and media trial.

