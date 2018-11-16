EFCC Arrests 24 OOU Students, Others For Internet Fraud, Exotic Cars, Fetish Items Recovered (Photos)

The suspected Yahoo boys

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Office has arrested thirty-six (36) suspected internet fraudsters at No. 21 Sawmill Road Awa-Ijebu, Ogun State.

The suspected cyber criminals who are between 19 and 37 years of age include: 23 students of Olabisi Onabanjo University, out of which 9 were ladies who allegedly claimed to be girlfriends and or neighbours of some of the suspects; one from the National Open University of Nigeria and 12 others are non-students.

Fetish items recovered

The Commission got wind of their activities through series of intelligence alleging that the suspected fraudsters engaged in fraudulent activities of obtaining money by false pretences through sending emails to unsuspecting victims mostly in the United States of America while others were engaged in romance scam on several dating sites.

The student’s cars

At the point of arrest, EFCC operatives recovered over 300 hundred SIM cards from them.

Other items recovered from the suspects include: different models and brands of exotic cars, 18 laptops (nine being of Apple brand), 50 telephones (21 iPhones) and two bags of fetish objects (juju).

Several documents containing false pretences were also recovered from the suspects.

The suspects would be charged to court accordingly as soon as investigation is concluded.

