News Feed

EFCC intercepts N211m worth of gold at Lagos Airport (Photo)

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have intercepted gold worth about N211 million being illegally transported through the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos en route Dubai.
Following intelligence report, the operatives on November 9, 2018, uncovered the gold weighing about 35kg just at the point of departure of a suspect currently in the EFCC’s custody.

“Investigations are currently ongoing to unravel the suspect’s accomplices in the illegal movement of the goods. Meanwhile, the suspect is cooperating with operatives,” the acting Head, Media and Publicity, EFCC, Tony Orilade, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The anti-graft agency had in March 2017 intercepted bags containing N49m being illegally transported out of the country through the Kaduna International Airport.

You may also like

Toyin Abraham Is Smitten By Adesua Etomi’s Radiant Beauty As She Features On Gtb Fashion Magazine (Photos)

Oyemkke threatens to unleash his d!ck on Tunde Ednut after he was bounced from Wande Coal’s concert

Beautiful Ladies Rush Internet Sensation, Mr. Spell (Photos)

‘I’m Tired Of Eating Human Flesh’ – Man Walks Into Police Station With Severed Leg

Muslim Students Rejoice As Lagos Govt Approves Use Of Hijab In Schools

‘Nothing Works Without Holy Spirit’ – Tonto Dikeh Preaches

Nigerians React To Senior Lawyer Wearing Torn Gown And Wig To Court (Photos)

Young lady appreciates God after escaping from ritualist den in Delta (Photos)

‘If I no find husband in one year, I’m coming to share yours’ – Toke Makinwa tells Annie Idibia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *