EFCC intercepts N211m worth of gold at Lagos Airport (Photo)

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have intercepted gold worth about N211 million being illegally transported through the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos en route Dubai.

Following intelligence report, the operatives on November 9, 2018, uncovered the gold weighing about 35kg just at the point of departure of a suspect currently in the EFCC’s custody.

“Investigations are currently ongoing to unravel the suspect’s accomplices in the illegal movement of the goods. Meanwhile, the suspect is cooperating with operatives,” the acting Head, Media and Publicity, EFCC, Tony Orilade, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The anti-graft agency had in March 2017 intercepted bags containing N49m being illegally transported out of the country through the Kaduna International Airport.