EFCC Intercepts N211m worth of gold at Lagos airport

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have intercepted gold worth about N211 million being Illegally transporter through the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos.

Mr Tony Orilade, EFCC Acting Head, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday. He added that the package was headed to Dubai.

In his words:

“Following intelligence reports, the operatives on November 9, 2018, uncovered gold weighing about 35kg just at the point of departure of a suspect currently in the EFCC’s custody” Meanwhile, examinations are at present progressing to disentangle the suspect’s accomplices in the unlawful development of the products. In the interim, the suspect is participating with agents