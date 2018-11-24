Eibar 3 Real Madrid 0: Lets See How Long This Coach, Santiago Solari, Would Last Before Getting Fired’ – Fans Says As Real Madrid New Coach Suffers First Defeat

Real Madrid were roundly beaten by SD Eibar today during their domestic league clash in the fixture corresponding to match day 13. The champions league holder were beaten by three goals to nil in their new coach, Santiago Solari, first official match in charge.

Solari who was appointed as Julen Lopetegui’ s successor after the later’s reign in charge saw the Los Blancos recorded their worst every winless run had prior to this lose today gone four matches unbeaten.

He was initially appointment as a caretaker coach before his winning streak saw the board ratified his appointment and he was confirmed as the first team coach only recently.

The Argentine’s first match since the confirmation of his appointmenthas ended in a defeat today and this doesn’t seems to go down well with football lovers as they have been on social media reacting.

What fans are saying:

Lmao as if Perez isn’t sacking Solari in the next 3 business days. At least their owners have balls. https://t.co/afj3DFeKUW — Kofi (@IkennaOji) November 24, 2018

How Solari got Real Madrid managerial job before Guti is beyond me. — San (@zizou8) November 24, 2018

