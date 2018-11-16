News Feed

Eko Atlantic City Replies Davido After He Made Damning Allegation Against Them

Davido

Nigerian singer, Davido has gotten a response from Eko Atlantic City after he accused the company of refusing to grant his request to host his December concert at their facility because of political reasons.

According to Davido who supported Peoples Democratic Peoples against All Progressives Congress in the Osun election, it’s all politically motivated and aimed at making him switch sides.

Eko Atlantic has released a statement in response to this allegation.

“It has been brought to our attention that we have allegedly denied the musician Davido’s request to use Eko Atlantic City for his upcoming concert.

“We received this request on November 8 to which we responded for clarification and details about the event on November 9. We are yet to receive the requested information so, the notion that we declined his request is false and to imply we are politically motivated is false.

“Some of the additional information requested was pertaining to security provisions and Eko Atlantic City is not an event center and rather a city with existing residents and businesses. In light of this, we have strict rules and regulations when it comes to events and activities within the city, which require due process.

“Eko Atlantic City takes the safety and security of the visitors to the city very seriously. We expect the same safety and security measures from event organizers who hold events in Eko Atlantic City. Any event within the city requires a proper level of planning, safety, and security from event organizers.

“As a final note, Davido and some upcoming artists shot a video in Eko Atlantic earlier this year, which we welcomed, as we believe in the development of our entertainment industry in Nigeria as seen on our social media pages”.

See the response below:

