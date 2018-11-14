Eko Atlantic Not Approved For Davido’s Concert This December!

Eko Atlantic has allegedly barred their gate to Nigerian singer and chairman of the30Billion gang, Davido by disapproving his show from taking place on its premises this December.

This news was shared on Instagram and Twitter by Davido who informed fans that the venue he planned on using, Eko Atlantic, is no longer his to use as it was not approved.

The tweet that followed this announcement explains the situation as the singer believes this is more political than logical. He went further to state that he is in charge of his decision to support any political party and if a venue is what he has to lose for that, then it’s fine by him as details of a new venue will be released soon.

The need for a venue as big as Eko Atlantic was due to his last year’s concert in Eko Hotelwhere the crowd had been more than the capacity of the venue. The singer had apologized to his fans for the inconvenience most of them went through, promising to work with a bigger hall next time. The bigger venue intended which has now been disapproved, seems to be the biggest popular hall presently in Lagos, but guess issues like these might help them discover a new popular big hall in Lagos state that will contain the thousands of Davido’s fans in December.