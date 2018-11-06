Ekweremadu ‘assasination attempt’, a case of bulglary – Police

The police has said that the ‘assassination attempt’ on Ike Ekweremadu’s life and that of his family, is a case of burglary.

In a statement by Police via its Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, on Tuesday, it revealed that it has started investigation into the matter, to discover if there was another motive.

“Preliminary investigation carried out so far did not reveal assassination attempt on the life of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, and his family but a case of Burglary.” “The residence of Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu on No 2, Jim Nwobodo Street, APO Legislative Quarters was broken into by Mohammed Yusuf of Kauranamuda, Zamfara State, who was arrested at the scene and now in police custody along with one Ali (other name unknown) who escaped from the scene at about 0430hrs of today, November 6, 2018.”

Mr Moshood revealed that the police have commenced an investigation into the incident.

In a confessional statement voluntarily received from Yusuf, he said he committed the crime with his accomplice, Ali who escaped from the scene and now on the run.

Police PRO also stated that the same suspects had before going into Ekweremadu’s residence, also broken into another residence in the APO Legislative quarters, carting away phones, pieces of jewellery, and many more.

Although the deputy senate president had accused the police of not handling the matter with expected zeal, Moshood, debunked the claims saying police intervention was fast.

It was also stated by police that security personnel on duty at Ekweremadu’s residence, when the incident occurred, have been arrested – They are now in detention to be investigated for negligence, he said.

Police also assured Nigerians that it would soon make public, its findings about the case.