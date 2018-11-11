Politics, Trending

El-Rufai, APC Plan to use lies to win 2019 presidential election, Obi responds to being called a tribal bigot

Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s running mate, Peter Obi has responded to Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai for calling him a tribal bigot.

Obi has suffered several criticisms from members of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), as they continue to demand that he apologizes for deporting non-Igbos from Anambra state, during his time as governor.

However, responding, the forms Governor said the ruling party has resorted to lies to save President Muhammadu Buhari, who has destroyed the economy in three and half years.

He said via a tweet on Saturday, that El- Rufai’s attack on him, is part of APC’s plan to win the presidential election, by stirring distraction and disunity in tjr country.

