El-rufai explains everything about El-Zakzaky’s N3.5m monthly feeding

Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s minister of Information, in a viral video, stated that the government spends N3.5m monthly on the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), El-Zakzaky’s feeding – A claim, which earned Mr Mohammed, a serious backlash from Nigerians.

However, Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna state governor, in a recent interview, cleared he air around the purported N3,5m spent on El+Zakzaky monthly. The governor noted that Mohammed didn’t lie about the claim but only failed to break down, how the money was being spent.

El-Rufai, while playing host to the management of a media outfit in Kaduna said, the N3.5 million isn’t mainly for feeding El-Zakzaky alone also covered all that pertains to his protective custody.

In his words:

“The N3.5 million monthly feeding on El-Zakzaky is not only about his food, but other expenses on security men attached to him. The security men are permanently stationed with him, they surrounded where he is kept.”

The governor also revealed that the Islamic Movement has been banned, being that it isn’t a registered organization.