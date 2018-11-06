News Feed

Eldee celebrates 10th wedding anniversary

Today, Nigerian retired musician and businessman, eLDee the Don, and his wife Dolapo Olatinwo-Bello, celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. The veteran rapper has been married to his wife since November 2008.

In a special anniversary message, his wife wrote;

“It really doesn’t feel like 10 years come to think about it we’ve actually been together for more than twenty. I remember Abbey Oduwaiye (bless his soul) conducting a mock wedding ceremony for us back in Unilag.

“I remember saying “I do” and meaning it. I’m happy today but honestly Today really feels like everyday with you and the girls. Filled with peace, happiness, love, support and laughter. For this I’m grateful to Baba God! It’s been sweet and real all at the same time.

“Thank you for being both my rock and my cozy comforter . I feel safe with you. Here’s to US!! I love you. Happy Anniversary my darling to infinity and beyond”.

On November 6, 2008, Nigerian rapper, producer and label boss, Lanre Dabiri otherwise called Eldee and his boo, Dolapo Latinwo-Bello got married at St Saviours Church, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The two, who had been together for about a decade before they got married, started dating during their days as students of the University of Lagos where Eldee studied Architecture while Dolapo studied Urban & Regional Planning.

Today, the adorable couple blessed is with two daughters

