‘Emery Ball Is REAL. We Got Our ARSENAL Back.’- Fans Laud Unai Emery For Going 13 Matches Unbeaten

Arsenal new coach, Unai Emery, seems to have warmed his way into the Gunners fans heart as they also seems to fallen in love with his style of play.

The former Sevilla’s coach has only lost twice since he took over during the summer and he promised the fans a better football after his loss to Chelsea during the early season.

Arsenal were the better side during their encounter with Liverpool at the Emirates stadium today and should have taken the lead on numerous occasions before eventually falling behind to a James Milner’s second half goal.

They however responded emphatically after going down to the lone goal by getting a sweet leveler deep into the second half to end the match 1-1 and also take their unbeaten streak to 13 across all competitions.

Their fans have been on social media lauding their new tactician for a achieving such feat in just 15 games in charge.

