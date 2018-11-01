Football

Emile Smith-Rowe Reaction To First Emirate Stadium Goal Would Leave You Thrilled

Arsenal FC got back to winning ways yesterday after seeing their 11 matches winning streak ended by Crstal Palace last weekend. They beat their Carabao cup opponents, Blackpool, by two goals to one at the Emirates Stadium yesterday to qualify for the quarter final of the competition after goals from Stephan Lichtsteiner   and youngster, Emile Smith-Rowe .

There was however late drama during the encounter as Matteo Guendouzi picked up his second booking of the night and was duly sent off in the 56th minutes. Blackpool then committed men forward and half the deficits in the 66th minutes. The encounter then became tensed before Blackpool also got a player sent off in the 84th minutes and the encounter became balanced.

Emile Smith-Rowe who scored the second goal that also went on to be the match winning goal `was ‘ecstatic’ as the goal is his first at the Emirates stadium. He then took to his twitter handle at the end of the match to reveal how happy he is at helping his team achieve victory in the encounter.

What he said below:

