Football

England 2 Croatia 1: Jesse Lingard Scores From A Throw In And Fans Can’t Stop Reacting(video)

England secured their passage to the UEFA nations league finals after a hard fought victory over World Cup finalists, Croatia, during their last group clash at Wembley stadium, England, today.

England needed just a goalless draw from the encounter in order to progress to the next stage of the competition but Croatia drew first blood after finding the back of the net in the second half and the English team began to labour in order to get back into the game.

However, they got their deserved equalised through Jesse Lingarda’s goal from a Joe Gomez’s long throw.

Video below:

What fans are saying:

 

You may also like

England 2 Croatia 1: What Jesse Lingard Said After Pulling England Level From A ‘Throw In’ Would Melt Heart

No Ronaldo No Problem, Portugal Qualify For UEFA Nations League Finals

Here Is How Super Eagles Defender, Leon Balogun, Reacted To Their Victory Over South Africa

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 18TH NOVEMBER

What Nigerians Are Saying About Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, After Qualifying Super Eagles For Cameron 2019 Is A Must Read

‘Alex Iwobi Is The Second Coming Of Okocha’ – See What Nigerians Are Saying About Iwobi’s Scintillating Display

South Africa 1 Nigeria 1: IHEANACHO IS USELESS’ – Nigerians Throw Mud At Iheanacho For ‘Awful’ Showing

AFCON QUALIFIER: Former Super Eagles Midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju, Sends Classy Message To Super Eagles Ahead Of Their ‘Crunch Clash’ With South Africa

Betting Tips: South Africa vs Nigeria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *