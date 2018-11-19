England 2 Croatia 1: Jesse Lingard Scores From A Throw In And Fans Can’t Stop Reacting(video)

England secured their passage to the UEFA nations league finals after a hard fought victory over World Cup finalists, Croatia, during their last group clash at Wembley stadium, England, today.

England needed just a goalless draw from the encounter in order to progress to the next stage of the competition but Croatia drew first blood after finding the back of the net in the second half and the English team began to labour in order to get back into the game.

However, they got their deserved equalised through Jesse Lingarda’s goal from a Joe Gomez’s long throw.

Video below:

What fans are saying:

Lingard. I respect him. He’s not an elite footballer but I think he’s such a useful player. I’ve got so much time for him. Energy, intelligence, guile & good striking tech. I like him. #TouchlineFracas — Guts (@MrMeeds) November 18, 2018