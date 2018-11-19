Football

England 2 Croatia 1: What Jesse Lingard Said After Pulling England Level From A ‘Throw In’ Would Melt Heart

England came from behind to beat World cup finalists, Croatia, today during their UEFA nations league clash at Wembley stadium, England. The win today qualify them for the finals of the competition which would be played in June next year.

The first half ended in a goalless draw and the English team looked primed for the finals before Croatia struck midway into the second half.

England then rallied their troupes before equalising through Manchester United midfielder, Jesse Lingard, deep into the second half and went on to win the match by two goals to one.

The 25 years old midfielder whose goal today marked his first back to back goals for his national team side then took to his Twitter handle to react.

What he said:

