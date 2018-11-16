England 3 USA 0: ‘Jesse Lingard only scores bangers’ – See What Fans Are Saying About ‘This Stunner’ From Lingard

England national team ensured that former Manchester United striker, Wayne Rooney, got a deserved send off gift by thrashing United State Of America’s national team 3-0 at an International friendly match yesterday.

The legendary striker who is England’s record goal scorer was honoured with a cameo appearance during the match to take his tally for the national team to 120 appearances.

Jesse Lingard who plays for the striker’s former club Manchester United opens the scoring at Wembley after an intense exchange in the opening minutes with a lovely curling shot from the edge of the box

Video below:

What fans are saying:

Where has that Jesse Lingard been?! What a finish! — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) November 15, 2018

Jesse Lingard LOVES a ridiculous finish. — Aaron Wan-Bisscammer (@Nigerianscamsss) November 15, 2018