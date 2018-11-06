Eniola Badmus Wins Best Actress At Plus Size Fashion Week Africa (Photos)

Big, bold and beautiful Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus wins Pride of Africa best actress at the Plus Size Fashion week held over the weekend.

The multiple award winning actress, film producer,and brand influencer took to her IG to proudly show off her award, saying:“PROUD OF MYSELF………..SENATOR BADOSKYYY This is for you my #BaddyGang and #BadmusSoldiers”

“BIG SHOUTOUT TO @pfwafrica FOR THIS AWARD…. PRIDE OF AFRICA BEST ACTRESS THIS IS SO HUGE IN MY SIGHT I REALLY REALLY APPRECIATE IT…….BEING A PLUS-SIZE NO BE SICKNESS JUST EMBRACE YOURSELF ������”, she also said.

Eniola Badmus, is a Nigerian film actress. She came into limelight in year 2008 after she featured in the TV series, Jenifa.

See how she walked the runway while receiving her award