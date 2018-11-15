Epic Throwback Photo Of 2Face, Sound Sultan, Faze And Blackface Emerge Online

Although Nigerian singers all appear classy, flashy and flamboyant, there has always been a time in their lives when they were just young people who were trying really hard to make things work out for them.

Artistes like Sound Sultan, 2face Idibia, Faze and Blackface are no exceptions to this case of ‘humble beginnings’. An epic throwback photo showing these singers together has now appeared on the internet, leaving fans quite stunned.

The photo was shared on Instagram by Sound Sultan showing him and the three other men who once formed the legendary ‘Plantashun Boiz’ pop group, striking poses together.

He captioned the photo thus: “#tbt TRUST ME IN THIS PIC WE KILLED THIS FASHION THING BACK THEN .TAG EM .#TONOP #SODABE”