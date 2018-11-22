Epic Throwback Video Of Davido As A Little Boy Gets Fans Talking (Photos)

Blogger and musician, Tunde Ednut has dug out an old video of singer, Davido to mark his birthday.

The father of two looked below 10 years in the amateur video clip as he was seen counting his father’s cars.

His colleagues never failed to point to the seeming ‘bad habit’ of the youngster which is the act of nose-picking. According to them, he picked his nose in the video and he is still doing that as an adult.

“E don tey wey David don dey shook hand for inside nose,” a commenter wrote on Instagram.

Davido clocked 26 years yesterday and the Nigerian social media space was awash with pictures and accolades from his family, friends and fans.

Watch the video clip below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BqdVyxGg5Tb/?utm_source=ig_embed