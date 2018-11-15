Epileptic Power Supply: Senator Sani Attacks Fashola, Says Power Sector Only Has ‘Megawatts Of Propaganda’

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola has come under intense scrutiny following an attack by Senator Sani.

Senator Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district in the National Assembly has accused the Nigerian Government of having nothing to show in the power sector but mere “megawatts of propaganda”.

The outspoken lawmaker made the observation on his Twitter page.

He described power under Buhari’s administration as, “simply megawatts of propaganda and grid of exaggeration”.

It will be recalled that the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola had said that Nigerian Government has succeeded in increasing power generation, transmission and distribution in the country over the past three years.

According to Vanguard, Fashola said “With regard to power, we have improved on what we met, by increasing generation from 4000MW to 7000MW, transmission from 5000MW to 7000MW and distribution from 2690MW to 5,222MW”.

Senator Shehu Sani’s tweet: