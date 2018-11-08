Ese Walter and Benny Ark separate after 5 years of marriage

Ese Walter and radio host Benny Ark have separated after being married for 5 years. She explained that she separated from her husband because being married made her compromise even to her own discomfort.

She said she felt choked, lonely, and sometimes didn’t want to see her husband so much in a week.

“How can you feel lonely when you have a live-in partner?” she added as she spoke about her separation.

However, she said she’s been looking and feeling better since separating from her husband. She also said the separation has brought her and Benny Ark closer.

She wrote: