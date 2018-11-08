News Feed

Ese Walter and Benny Ark separate after 5 years of marriage

Ese Walter and radio host Benny Ark have separated after being married for 5 years. She explained that she separated from her husband because being married made her compromise even to her own discomfort.

She said she felt choked, lonely, and sometimes didn’t want to see her husband so much in a week.

“How can you feel lonely when you have a live-in partner?” she added as she spoke about her separation.

However, she said she’s been looking and feeling better since separating from her husband. She also said the separation has brought her and Benny Ark closer.

She wrote:

You may also like

Vera Sidika taunts ex-boyfriend, Otile Brown who begged her for a Mercedes by buying same car for her new boy toy

Young lady’s transformation leaves everyone in total shock (Photos)

Davido and Adetutu Alabi, model with tribal marks meet (Photo)

Minimum wage: Comedian Alibaba speaks on increase from N18,000 to N30,000

Nigerian Man cries out after seeing some women do this to bitter leaf meant for Public Consumption (photos)

Official photos from Linda Ejiofor’s bridal shower

Bbnaija’s Khloe Frustrated After UK, US, And Canadian Embassies Denied Her Visas Without Refund

Heartbreaking photos of incubator used in Nigerian hospital to save life of premature baby

Cristiano Ronaldo blasts Man United after win against Juventus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *