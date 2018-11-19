‘Every Night I Sleep Alone, Will I Ever Find A Husband?’ – Moyo Lawal Cries Out Over Her Age-Long Single Status

Heartbroken actress Moyo Lawal has taken to Instagram to cry out over her age-long single status.

HELP ME ….is a relationship with no sex still possible in this age and time …that everyone is pregnant before marriage ??? …… … .. . P.s I have disciplined my self so much , that I am literally fighting battles to undiscipline myself ….. … In this generation , how will I ever find a husband without compromising …. …. ….. …. #Wheeew .

The curvy Nollywood actress has had to grapple with the piercing reality of being accused of being loose, after some fans threw shades at her to change her lifestyle, some months ago, and she responded by taking to her Instagram page to declare that she hardly goes down with the opposite sex and that, she can confidently say it anywhere.