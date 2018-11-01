Ex-Beauty Queen, Anita Iseghohi Announces The End Of Her 15 Years Relationship With Husband

Former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) and mother of three, Anita Uwagbale-Iseghohi has announced the end of her marriage to her husband after 11 years of holy matrimony, but 15 years together. She revealed this in a post shared via social media early today.

The statement reads:

Anita Uwagbale-Iseghohi was the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2004. She got married to a financial consultant and businessman , after her reign. She is a mother of three. Anita Iseghohi is a Nigerian businesswoman, Edo-born Iseghohi spent most of her early years in Lagos until she gained admission into Madonna University, Port Harcourt to study Accountancy. She is currently a certified nutrition and wellness consultant.