Ezekwesili kicks against security chiefs presence at APC rally

Hope 2019, the Obiageli ‘Oby’ Ezekwesili For President organisation, has berated the presence of top military and security officers at the unveiling of the All Progressive Congress’ promotional event for 2019 presidential election.

The campaign organisation said on Tuesday that the presence of security chiefs at the event was similar to cases in previous administrations, saying such only succeeded in compromising agents and officers of security parastatals in the country.

It, therefore, called on Nigerians to henceforth resist such actions and any attempt to continue with their failed system.

“We are confident in the ability of suffering Nigerian masses to stop the shenanigans of enemies of true democracy.

“A lot of Nigerians have commented on the likelihood that the retention of the service chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari is part of a well oiled plot to rig the 2019 election. However, as a mass oriented purposeful political grouping, we can only continue to mobilise citizens towards the exercise of their franchise and civic responsibility,” a statement from Hope 2019 read.

It added, “We are also confident that no gang up can defeat the social forces arrayed against the decadent leadership that has impoverished our people and extinguished hope in the country.

“Our presidential candidate, Obiageli Ezekwesili, is committed to lifting 80 million Nigerians out of abject poverty and undoing the economic downturn imposed on the nation.”