Ezekwesili quits as Red Card Movement Leader

Presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria(ACPN) Oby Ezekwesili, her resigned from her position as leader of the Red Card Movement (RCM).

The announcement was on Friday made by the group via its Twitter handle. This according to the group, is because Ezekwesili has decided to join politics and run for the office of president.

The RCM was formed by the former Vice president of the World Bank, as “an independent and apolitical movement with the primary objective to end the persistent and cyclical problem of poor leadership and bad governance in Nigeria.”

The statement reads:

”Our Convener, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, has stepped aside from the membership and leadership of the RCM. This follows her decision to participate in the political process – contesting for the position of the Nigerian President. The new Co-chairs are Dr Tony Akabuno & Nkiruka Omorotionmwan.

”We, therefore, urge all RCM members, to stay engaged and resist any narrative that the choice for 2019 elections is between Incompetence and Corruption. Nigeria deserves better and we must all stay committed to birthing the New Nigeria of our dream.

”The RCM is a well-grounded citizens’ Movement with a well-defined vision and mission. It will continue to execute its agreed mandate by mobilising citizens, to collectively strengthen our democracy.”