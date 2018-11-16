News Feed

FAAN Tells Nigerians What They Should Do To Any Officer Demanding For Bribe

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has advised passengers and airport users to report any of its security officers demanding bribe to the appropriate authorities.

Mrs Herientta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, gave the advice in a statement on Friday, in Lagos.

Yakubu said the advice was necessitated by the allegations that some FAAN aviation security personnel were demanding to be bribed before allowing airport users into the terminal.

She said that the airport was a public facility and no charge was required from any genuine user to access the facility.

According to her, access might, however, be restricted or controlled sometimes in order to safeguard civil aviation against acts of unlawful interference at the airports.

“All passengers and airport users who might want to transact some business at the airports are advised not to give money to anyone to gain access into the airport and report related cases to appropriate authorities.

“FAAN remains committed to her core values of safety, security and comfort,” she added.

