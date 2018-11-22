News Feed

Fake Army Colonel Lands In Ilorin Prison

A suspect (file photo)

An Ilorin Senior Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that Afolabi Stephen, 42, be remanded in Mandalla prison yard for allegedly impersonating an army Lieutenant Colonel.

Senior Magistrate Ibrahim Dasuki, gave the order after Stephen was arraigned on one count of impersonation.

Dasuki adjourned until Dec. 6, for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Olorungbon Ayodeji told the court that the case was reported to the Intelligence and Investigations Department through station office of the Kwara state Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Command Headquarters, Ilorin.

Ayodeji said that according to the complainant, ASC Aremu Mayaki, of Offa Division, NSCDC, alleged that the accused  impersonated an army Lieutenant Colonel.

He said that following an investigation, the police found out that the accused was in the army ,

The prosecutor said that a military jungle hat was found in the accused person’s car at the point of arrest, which he claimed belonged to his brother, one Olayemi Afolabi, but it is yet to be identified by the military as a uniform personnel.

He said that further investigation revealed that the accused extorted some members of the public.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 132, 133 of the penal code law.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

Fans React As Singer, Idowest Calls Davido ‘The Jesus Our Time’ On His Birthday

Principal Suspect Of Offa Robbery, Michael Adikwu Is Dead – Kwara Attorney General

Bishop Lands In Hot Soup Over President Buhari’s Death Rumours

Horror As News Presenter Collapses After Suffering Heart Attack On Live TV (Photos)

President Buhari Appoints Abaji As New Supreme Court Justice

Why You Should NOT Invest in Nigeria – Ex-UK Secretary Of State Writes Investors

Ifa Priest Wants Public Officers To Take Traditional Oath

Breaking News: INEC Reveals Date For Governorship And State Assembly Elections

Lai Mohammed Expresses Sadness Over Death Of OAP, Tosyn Bucknor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *