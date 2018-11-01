Fake Engagement: Actress Nkechi Blessing Apologizes To Nigerians Says It Was A ‘Skit Gone Wrong’

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, has tendered an apology to Nigerians for making them waste their congratulatory messages, in her engagement video gone viral.

Recall that on Wednesday Nkechi Blessing Sunday, got engaged by her filmmaker boyfriend, Elijah Tolulope Rotimi, in a romantic proposal on the set of a movie on Tuesday, October 30th.

Her colleague, actress Iyabo Ojo who was on the set of the film, had shared the proposal video, where Elijah was seen leaning close to the actress on set as he popped the big question, which she said ‘Yes’ to.

As the posts went viral online and was trailed with mixed reactions from social media users, the actress in a new post on Instagram on Thursday, apologized to millions of Nigerians for misleading them to believe that she was engaged.

She wrote:

“BREAKING NEWS!!! I know a whole lot of people Fell for that Viral video of me getting engaged, Because of my Facial expression and reaction Well that is what makes me a good Actor. my Sincere APOLOGY to my True FANS who congratulated me from their heart.

I AM DEEPLY SORRY and to those who were in doubt, U are not an Enemy..PS: I am not the type that brings her Relationship to social media….But when the Right Man comes along, Imma be the one to post about my engagement on my page @iyaboojofespris sorry for bringing you into dis ma. you know we all did not see it getting to this point.

And to those fighting each other in d comment section of every blog, Pls I am sorry for putting you all thru this…The only thing happening in 2019 is my Birthday come 14th of February…Thank you All.”