Family Reunion: Mikel Obi, Russian Wife & Twin Daughters Visit His Parents In Nigeria (Photos)
 

Mikel, his wife, kid and his parents

Nigeria’s Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, has paid a visit to Nigeria with his Russian partner, Olga Diyachenko and their twin daughters Ava and Mia.

Mikel who plays for Chinese club, Tianjin TEDA, and his family, were pictured with his parents, siblings and relations at a welcome party held for them.

The player’s partner who was absolutely delighted on how she was welcomed by the family, wrote, “What an amazing day! Thank you for such a warm welcome to all 26 Obis.”

The midlfielder shared photos from the event and captioned it: “Family #grandma #gradpa #cousins #Mimi #Ava.”

See more photos below.

