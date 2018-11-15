News Feed

Fan Blasts Niyi Johnson Carrying A Pepper Basket After Toyin Abraham Was Spotted With Osinbajo & Sanwo Olu

Toyin Abraham’s ex-husband, Adeniyi Johnson posted a photo of himself at a place that looks like a local market and captioned it ‘bless my hustle oh Lord’.
A ‘fan’ then replied telling him how his lost treasure was taking a walk with the Vice-President and APC Lagos State Governorship Candidate, Sanwo Olu, and he’s here disturbing them with his “basket” photo.

She wrote, “The treasure you lost is taking a walk with the Vice President and incoming governor and you are here disturbing our timeline with your ampere photo… Egbon e ti ni fault”

Niyi replied, thinking he gave a savage response but he got more than what he bargained for.

He wrote, “Stop writing like a fan wrote like you… let the world see your bitterness and pain”.

The supposed fan also responded, “Tani fan werey”, which loosely translates to “who is the fan of a mad man?”

Watch video of Toyin Abraham, the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo and APC Lagos State Governorship Candidate, Sanwo Olu, walk down the streets of Lagos.

 

Tags

You may also like

Tonto Dikeh Vows Never To Kiss Her Boo Again, Here Is Why

“The Bible is daft” – Lady on Twitter says and gives reason

“Stay Away From Niger Delta”- Yung6ix Warns John Abayomi, Instablog9ja Owner

Georgina Onuoha warns against undergoing plastic surgeries with unqualified doctors cites the case of Stella Obasanjo

Timi Frank Reveals How Oshiomhole Allegedly Collected Over $50m From Aspirants

Saudi Prosecutor Reveals Who Gave Order For Khashoggi’s Murder

NLC Reacts To Threat By Governors To Downsize Over New Minimum Wage

Tonto Dikeh Makes Shocking Discovery About Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Commotion As Gunmen Open Fire On PDP Members Holding Meeting In Rivers State

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *