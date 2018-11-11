Politics, Trending

Fani-Kayode, Ben Bruce spit fire over Atiku’s search at the airport

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains have continued to reacted to report, its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar was searched at the airport in Abuja on Sunday.

On his part, Senator Ben Bruce,  strong Atiku supporter described the search as a ‘ reckless harassment’. He stressed that, Nigeria is not a fascist state, and wouldn’t return to the era of dictatorship. He added that the present government should drop all unconventional tactics and prepare themselves to face Atiku at the polls.

He wrote:

I totally condemn this reckless harassment of Abubakar Atiku the candidate of the PDP ss he landed in Abuja. Nigeria is not a fascist state. We will not return to a jackboot dictatorship. This government should face Atiku at the polls, not with force.

Femi Fani- Kayode, a former minister of Aviation, in his reaction stated that Atiku’s search was shameful. He said, the method is only being employed by the government of the day, because it has failed and his dying.

He wrote:

The attempt to intimidate Atiku with security agents at the airport after his arrival in Abuja this morning is utterly shameful and I totally condemn it. It is the desperate act of a vicious,cowardly, weak, paranoid, dying and failed government who know that their time is over.

