Politics, Trending

Fani-Kayode, Dino Melaye mock Buhari over attestation certificate

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) on Friday presented attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari, has been under severe criticisms after he failed to submit his educational certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) as required by law.

Both the opposition party and some Nigerians have taunted the president, for not having a certificate, yet holds the highest office in the land.

However, reacting to the president’s attestation certificate, People’s Democratic Party(PDP) chieftains, Femi Fami-Kayode, and federal lawmaker Dino Melaye have said they need to see the original one.

Former Aviation Minister wrote:

Senator Dino Melaye wrote

 

You may also like

President Buhari Finally Receives His ‘Secondary School Certificate’ from WAEC

As a Nigerian military officer, it would have been impossible for me not have sat for WASC – Buhari gushes after he receives attestation certificate from WAEC

Nigerian soldier miraculously survives after bullet penetrated his sweater in Yobe state (Photo)

Linda Ikeji’s Baby Daddy, Sholaye Jeremi dumps Linda and her baby, impregnates another woman

ONE CHANCE!! Bride refuses to kiss groom on the altar, pushes him Away

Woman’s scandalous birthday Invitation trends on social media (Photos)

Police arrests Togolese cook, who murdered boss

Take Note: What you should know this dry season, if you live in Nigeria

Photos of co-joined twins separated by Nigerian doctors

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *