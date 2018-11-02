Fani-Kayode, Dino Melaye mock Buhari over attestation certificate

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) on Friday presented attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari, has been under severe criticisms after he failed to submit his educational certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) as required by law.

Both the opposition party and some Nigerians have taunted the president, for not having a certificate, yet holds the highest office in the land.

However, reacting to the president’s attestation certificate, People’s Democratic Party(PDP) chieftains, Femi Fami-Kayode, and federal lawmaker Dino Melaye have said they need to see the original one.

Former Aviation Minister wrote:

I congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari on his "attestation" certificate. Now can we see the real one? — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) November 2, 2018

Senator Dino Melaye wrote