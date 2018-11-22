Fans dig up the price of Imade’s ‘boring’ dress after Sophia Momodu said it will feed one of her followers for weeks

Some moments ago, Davido‘s baby mama, Sophia Momodu slammed one of her followers who tagged her daughter, Imade’s dress as ‘boring’ and told her to stop dressing up Imade in boring clothes because she’s the daughter of Davido.

The IG user had written,

“@sophiamomodu what kind of ugly clothes are this? She’s a little girl & deserves to be stylish for goodness sake she’s davido daughter & should be dressed like a princess. Stop with the boring dress & spice up her wardrobe.”

Sophia replied;

“@michaelrufusofficial lol yimu, what do you know about style sis? That boring dress can feed you for weeks �”.

Nigerians of course have since been fascinated as to how much the dress actually is that it would feed someone for weeks.

However, Sophia should have known that nobody dares Nigerians with things like this as they have already taken to an online shop to find out the price of the said ‘boring’ shirt.

A quick check on the dress shows it is sold for $7.98 which is equivalent to a mere N2,904 in Nigerian naira. The dress is up for sale for $15.97, but on checkout discount was given for $7.98.

Screenshots below: