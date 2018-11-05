Fans Laud Arsenal Captain, Mesut Ozil, For Scintillating Display Against Liverpool

Arsenal kept their unbeaten streak alive by ensuring a share of the spoil during the premier league fixture at home to Liverpool over the weekend. James Milner had put the Reds in front in the second half and looked destined for the maximum three points before Nigerian International, Alex Iwobi, thread a delicate through ball into the path of Alexandre Lacazette to fire home and the scores became 1-1.

The Gunners are now on a 12 match unbeaten streak across all competition since their back to back lost to both Manchester City and Chelsea during the opening season. Amazing isn’t it???

Their impressive captain, Mesut Ozil, who started the move that resulted in the equaliser then took to his twitter handle to appreciate his team’s mentality after going down.

What he said:

Their fans also have the German to laud for his scintillating display during the match .

What fans are saying:

I’m severely happy with a draw. We could’ve won it, but at the same time, we could’ve been terribly humbled by this Liverpool side. Lacazette, Xhaka, Torreira, Holding, Bellerin, and Iwobi best players of the game. 14-game unbeaten streak! On we go. UP THE ARSENAL #Arsenal — Jön (@whenjontweets) November 3, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Great game lad. Should have won but onwards and upwards. Can you ask Holding to let Salah out of his pocket? — ♚ Kris ☆♚ (@Santi_Classorla) November 3, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

You werw brilliant today. Silently dictating the game and it was clear you were the centre peice in most of our brilliant plays — Unai’s Gunmen (@Anonymous1076) November 3, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js