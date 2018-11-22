Fans React As Singer, Idowest Calls Davido ‘The Jesus Our Time’ On His Birthday

Foremost Nigerian pop star, Davido turned a year older today and many people including fans and fellow celebrities took to social media to celebrate the singer.

Among those who celebrated Davido was Idowest, a singer who is signed to Davido’s label.

To celebrate Davido, Idowest shared the photo seen below of the pop star on Instagram.

He then followed it up with a caption describing Davido as the ‘Jesus of our time’, showering him with praises.

He wrote: “Its King day !!!! Life changer

“Jesus of our time !!! I just wanna use this opportunity to say a big thank for all you have done in my life !!! will never repay your kindness.

“Happy birthday legend and God bless you .”

However, many fans of Idowest hotly disagreed with him for calling Davido, the ‘Jesus of our time’. Some of them called him out for ‘blasphemy’ insisting that no matter what any one does, the person should never be compared with Jesus.

Below are some of their comments:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria