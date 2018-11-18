News Feed

Fans Stunned As Nigerian Singer, Runtown Buys Himself A Pet Lion (Video)

Runtown, one of the most popular faces in the Nigerian music scene, has bought himself a new pet which has gotten his many fans talking.

The singer actually bought himself a pet lion!

Runtown took to his Instagram page to announce the development to his fans. Sharing a video of himself and the cub, he asked his fans to suggest what he should call it.

He wrote: “Say hi to my pet Lion. What should we call him?” 

Watch the video below: 

Despite his enthusiasm, his fans have however not found his new purchase something to be happy about.

Many of them expressed shock at the move and others warned him to be careful because his pet might soon turn his prey.

