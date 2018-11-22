Farmer killed by Herdsmen in Benue

A farmer identified as Ioryem Makondo, was killed by suspected herdsmen on his farm around Che Agbe Mbayer/Yandev area of Benue State on Wednesday. His corpse has been brought to Udei village for burial.

Chairman, Guma Local Government Area of Benue state, Anthony Shanwon, said hungry Fulani herdsmen were seen in Nzorov council ward, Tom Anyiin village, taking the food of farmers who went to harvest. He also added that the murder case has been reported to the army in udei.

“In Nzorov council ward, the herders were found grazing in Tom Anyiin village, farmers that went for harvest had their food taken away by hungry Fulani herdsmen. In a related development, the locals in company of whirl strike have embarked on rehabilitation of bush roads in the eight council wards to enable the army embark on serious patrol before my people will return home. The army must move to the border to boost confidence in the returnees” Anthony said