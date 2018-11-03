Fayose Goes Shopping After Regaining Freedom From EFCC Custody

Immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Peter Ayodele Fayose, who recently regained his freedom from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, after meeting his bail conditions, was spotted shopping at Shoprite few moments ago.

The outspoken Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart took pictures with some of his supporters at the shopping mall.

A Federal High Court in Lagos presided over by Justice Mojisola Olatiregun on Wednesday granted Fayose N50 million bail and ordered him to deposit his passport with the court as part of his bail conditions.

The former governor was also asked to provide a surety who must have landed property in Lagos. The surety is also required to have three-year tax clearance in Lagos.

He was arraigned on an 11-count charge bordering on abuse of office.

The EFCC had alleged that Fayose received illegal funds for his 2014 governorship campaign, among other allegations of benefitting from proceeds of money laundering.