Female Kidnapper Beaten Mercilessly In Imo State After Trying To Steal A Baby (Photos)

The alleged kidnapper

A woman was caught and given the beating of her life by an angry mob after she allegedly stole a baby in Imo state.

Information gathered revealed that the woman allegedly kidnapped a two-month old baby whom the mother finished breastfeeding on Monday, November 19th, at Mammy market in Obinze, Owerri West area of the state.

An eyewitness, Tosin Rosy, who shared the photos on her social media page said that the kidnapper abducted the baby while the mother was about to dress the baby’s bed.

She carried the baby and was about walking away when she was noticed and apprehended. The mother’s loud scream attracted her neighbours who intervened and descended on the suspected kidnapper.

She was later dragged to the police station after receiving severe torture from the angry neighbours.

Sharing the photos, Rosy wrote: “MOTHERS PLS READ FOR YOUR CHILDREN SAFETY.

This happened this morning @mammy market inside obinze, owerri west IMO state Nigeria. This woman showing on your phone screen kidnapped a two months old baby whom the mother finished breastfeeding about to dress the baby’s bed only for her to turn and see a strange figure making away with her baby.

Her loud scream attracted her neighbors who intervened and drove the evil lady down to the hands of the police where she will explain better after receiving sever torture from the angry neighbors.

PLEASE MOTHERS BE VERY CAREFUL WITH YOUR CHILDREN, ALWAYS ASSURE THEIR SAFETY BECAUSE THESE CHILD THIEVES ARE EVERYWHERE. I THANK THIS BABY’S GOD FOR SAVING HER FROM UNKNOWN FATE.”

