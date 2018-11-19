Festus Keyamo reveals Atiku’s biggest lie

Spokesman of the Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo, has punctured holes into claims by Abubakar Atiku, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), that he would restructure in six months if elected president.anyone who promises to restructure the country between six to 12 months.

According to the lawyer, it is would be an impossible task for any one to carry out, considering the proposed timeline and the provisions of the Nigerian constitution.

Keyamo said that restructuring is about devolution of powers, fiscal federalism.therefore can’t be done without amending the constitution.

He said;

“In the campaign manual, the president has not said that he will object to a constitutional amendment. He has not engaged in a deceitful nature to say I want to restructure when he knows he cannot in six months.”

“Anybody that tells you that restructuring is something that should be done outside the amendment of the constitution is a lie. Restructuring is about devolution of powers, fiscal federalism. You cannot do that without amending the constitution.

“We call it the restructuring farce by the opposition. It is a farce because there is a clear procedure in the constitution for amending the constitution.

“So, anybody that comes and says I want to restructure Nigeria in 6 months, in one year, Nigerians should know that it is the biggest lie that they are telling them right now.

On how Buhari’s government intends to fund the projects listed to be completed in four years, he said:

“They will find a way. It is important to have a plan on the table, expecting resources to come.

“There must be a plan on the table so that when money comes, you know exactly where to plot it into.

“The money has always been there. The problem has always been the looting of our resources. This administration has shown the uncanny ability to manage the little resources to achieve so much.”