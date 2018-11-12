Politics, Trending

FG must humbly apologize to Atiku – Shehu Sani

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has been the subject of many headlines in Nigeria, after he reported that he had been searched on his arrival from a foreign trip at the Abuja airport. Atiku said ‘agents of state’ searched him, with the aim of intimidating him but he made it clear that he wouldn’t be intimidated.

Senator Shehu Sani, representing Kaduna Central was alos one of those to drop his two cents on the matter. He condemned the ‘overzealous acts’ of those security agents that searched the former Vice President, saying it is not uncommon in history to find political opponents being intimidated and harassed but convered up as as routine.

Sani, who dumped the ruling All progressives Congress(APC), a while back after his name was omitted from the list of candidates to represent his party in the forthcoming election for senate, urged the federal government to humbly apologize to Atiku.

In his words:

The overzealous acts of the security personnel at the Abuja Airport against the former Vice President Atiku stands outrightly condemned.We have been through this in our history.Intimidation and harassment camouflaged as routine.The FG should be humble and apologize to him.

See tweet

