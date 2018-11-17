News Feed

Final year student allegedly tied to her bed, locked up and burnt to death by her jealous boyfriend

A final year student has died after she was allegedly tied to her bed by her jealous boyfriend, locked in her room and set ablaze in Uganda.

Immaculate Kembabazi had just completed her Bachelors in Business Administration, BBA at Makerere University Business school (MUBs) and was due to graduate in January with honours – it’s quite tragic to see that her dreams have been burnt in flames of jealousy.

Neighbours and colleagues on Friday morning, found Kembazi burnt in her rented room in Bugolobi, a city suburb. Her hands tied with ropes and several marks on her body suggesting a spirited fight, she would later give up before her tormentor tied her, set her on fire and locked the room to condemn her to a long lonely painful death.

According to the deceased’s sister who preferred anonymity, Kembabazi’s life could have been ended by her estranged boyfriend, one Solomon who has been complaining about Kembabazi’s behavior of bringing friends to her room.

It is this that could have given birth to pangs of jealousy that prompted Solomon to hatch a death plan for Kembabazi.

However, other witnesses interviewed claim that, the deceased had refused to move in with her boyfriend who has been paying her tuition, a move that prompted action from him.

Immaculate’s lifeless body would later be taken to Mulago Hospital for inspection.

Tags

You may also like

Basketmouth slams Wizkid

Peter Okoye And Wife Lola Omotayo Celebrate 5th Year Wedding Anniversary With A Long Captivating Epistle

Nigerians react to the news of 19-year-old boy who bought a Benz and iphone xMax for his 16-year-old girlfriend as birthday gift

BBNaija’s Nina Acquires A Second Car, A Multi-Thousand Naira Lexus SUV

Beautiful photos from Annie Idibia’s 34th birthday dinner hosted by husband, 2Baba

Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos

I Became A Criminal To Satisfy My Wife – Armed Robbery Suspect Confesses (Photo)

‘Sperm Thief, Content Thief’ – Stella Blasts Linda Ikeji, Threatens To Leak Her ‘Dirty Secrets’

Christian Leaders Visit Buhari Inside Aso Rock…You Won’t Believe What They Told Him

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *