First photos from OAP Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi’s wedding to Falz’s manager, Femi Ajayi

The much awaited wedding ceremony of On Air Personalty, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi and Femi Ajayi, the manager of popular rapper, Falz slated for today, November 3rd,2018 is currently taking place.

Though the bride and groom had hoped for a private wedding, fans got a wind of the information leaving Gbemi to flash her beautiful engagement ring in a photo she shared online weeks back.

The famous media personalty who had once been insulted by many over her single status finally ties the knots with her sweetheart today.

Check out the first photos of the wedding capturing the groom, parents,bride and Falz himself;