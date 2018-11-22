News Feed

Five best friends who were bridesmaids in each other’s weddings are all now state senators (Photos)

Five longtime female friends who were bridesmaids at each other’s weddings have each won their state Senate races in this year’s midterm elections in the United States.

The women who are all Democratic candidates — Tammy Story, Faith Winter, Jessie Danielson, Brittany Pettersen and Kerry Donovan — all swept their state Senate in Colorado, People reported Wednesday.

The women, who call themselves “The Fab Five” helped flip the state Senate to a Democratic majority for the first time in five years, the publication noted.

Danielson, who currently serves as member of the Colorado House of Representatives, told the magazine:

We were all in it together.

Each of the women said they helped the others face negative criticism and slander during their campaigns.

Winter said:

Through the campaign, the five of us were very supportive of each other. We had several text chains where we would check in with one another and see how we were doing.

If a particularly bad ad or piece of mail came out, we would reassure each other on the text chain, ‘Have you seen the mail? It’s so awful, how are you doing?’

The friends are among the more than 2,000 women who are gearing up to take office in state legislatures nationwide next year.

